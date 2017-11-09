The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, on Wednesday said the commission recovered loots totaling N738.9 billion ($2.9 bn) between May, 2015 and October 20, 2017. This amount excludes loots recovered in other currencies like Durham, CRA and British Pound, he said. He stated this at the ongoing 7th Session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption holding in Vienna, Austria. “Within this year alone, the commission recovered stolen assets running into several millions of US Dollars and billions in naira. “These include the sum of $43 million recovered from Diezani Alison-Madueke, Nigeria’s former Minister of Petroleum and N2 billion spread in seven accounts within three Nigerian banks laundered from the Federal Capital Territory Police Command Salary Accounts”, he explained. He added that progress is being made in specific cases related to Abacha loot, Malabu Oil, Diezani and associates, and the arms procurement scandal which cut across Switzerland, USA, UK, UAE, Jersey Island and Panama.