Metro EFCC Chairman Magu: We Will Start Going After Human Traffickers

    The chairman of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has stated that the anti-graft agency will start going after human traffickers.

    According to him, the EFCC had jurisdiction over human trafficking, which he said, was an offshoot of corruption.

    “We are prepared to go after human traffickers, because we strongly believe that it is an aspect of corruption, and corruption is the greatest enemy of Nigeria.

    “Corruption is the reason why young Nigerians are risking their lives walking through the Mediterranean up to Spain and other European countries in search of greener pasture.

    “It is a very sad situation, and we must change the trend by ensuring that we join hands to fight corruption, as this is the only solution to the ills militating against our country’s development,” he said.

    He said this when the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) visited him in Abuja.
     

    These guys are going to put Alibaba and Basket Mout out of business. You cannot carry out your primary engagement and you are making statements about other things!
     
