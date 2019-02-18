Politics Polls shift: INEC Ad-hoc staff, Corps members stranded in Ondo – Vanguard News Nigeria

MANY Ad- hoc staff, including National Youth Service Corps members engaged for Saturday’s botched election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, were stranded across Ondo State, lamenting that they were abandoned since Friday after the election was postponed by INEC. …



