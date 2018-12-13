  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Entertainment Ellen DeGeneres Considers Ending Her Daytime Talk Show in Near Future – Olisa.tv

#1
Ellen DeGeneres says she is considering ending her daytime talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The comedian-show host revealed this during an interview with The New York Times, and this comes months after she extended her contract in a deal that keeps the show on the air until the summer of 2020. Now, speaking …



via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2rBcvWQ

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[33]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top