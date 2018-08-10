Nicki Minaj can stand on her own. In a preview from the Season 16 premiere of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Tuesday, the rapper somewhat reluctantly discusses her current relationship status with Ellen DeGeneres. “Let’s talk about your love life,” DeGeneres begins. Appearing …
via E! Online (US) – Top Stories – https://ift.tt/2MG44a1
-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
via E! Online (US) – Top Stories – https://ift.tt/2MG44a1
-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]