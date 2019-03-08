Entertainment Emmanuel Adebayor Blasts Nigerian Lady Who Called Him Useless – Naijaloaded

#1
Issues started after the lady blasted the Togolese footballer’s girlfriend, Dillish Matthews who had earlier on threatened to beat a beauty queen who sent a DM about her laying in bed with the footballer.

The beauty queen whose name is Meriam shared the …



via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2C9A26Z

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top