Burna Boy’s mum, Bose Ogulu, is one amazing woman. Last night at the 2019 SoundCity MVP Awards, the proud momager walked up to the stage to accept his award on his behalf, and she had some words for his fans and critics.“Dem say he dey craze he no normal, [but] …via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2GZKVNC Get more Nigeria Entertainment News