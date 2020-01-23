Ethiopia on Thursday passed a law punishing “hate speech” and “disinformation” with hefty fines and long jail terms, despite fears by rights groups it undermines gains in free speech.
Nearly 300 lawmakers voted in favour of the bill, with 23 votes against and two abstentions....
