Politics Examining GAIN’s initiatives in reducing malnutrition – BusinessDay

#1
Mama Mercy is a local farmer who grows sweet potatoes and tomatoes.

Though Mama Mercy sells these crops to others in open markets, her own child is malnourished and stunted because all she manages to feed her with is tuwo, a plain rice meal. Many …



Read more via BusinessDay : News you can trust – https://ift.tt/2QoDVdH

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[48]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top