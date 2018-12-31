The Davido live concert at the Eko Atlantic, was a total shutdown experience. OBO absolutely killed it at his Eko Atlantic show yesterday night.
Being that it was a culmination of a variety of events, the epoch night held very high expectations which were all met to detail...
via tooXclusive – http://bit.ly/2EZdN6N
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Being that it was a culmination of a variety of events, the epoch night held very high expectations which were all met to detail...
via tooXclusive – http://bit.ly/2EZdN6N
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]