The Eze Igbo of Ikeja, His Royal Highness, Eze James Nwalozie, has said that his uppermost task is to make sure that unity exists among the Igbo in Lagos, and also ensure cordial relationship is promoted between his people and the Yoruba, as well as other ethic groups in …Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2MBaZ4k Get More Nigeria Political News