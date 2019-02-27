Sports Falcons intensify preparations in Cyprus, battle Austria today – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
Africa’s champions, Nigeria will continue preparations for the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019 at the annual Cyprus Women’s Cup tournament, which kicks off today and ends on March 6 in the Southern coastal city of Larnaca, reports cafonline.com.......



read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2TfGx2a

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[79]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top