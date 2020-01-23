Metro FCMB turns whistleblower for EFCC over suspected domiciliary account - PM News

First City Monument Bank has done a patriotic duty flagging a suspected account after an inflow of $54,000 and then doubling down by reporting the account to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for investigation.

The bank’s exemplary role came to light in court filing by the EFCC asking a Federal High Court in Lagos to order the permanent forfeiture of the money to the Federal Government.

