The former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial district, Shehu Sani, has sued the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), for unlawfully detaining him for almost three weeks. The suit document filed before Justice A. B. Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Gudu, Abuja, indicated that the hearing would begin ....

