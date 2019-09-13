Business FG approves Increment of VAT from 5% to 7.2% – BellaNaija

The federal government has approved the increment of the Value-Added tax (VAT) from 5% to 7.2%. Value Added Tax (VAT) is payable on goods and services consumed by any person, whether government agencies, business organisation or individuals.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed …

Read more via BellaNaija – https://ift.tt/2Nc0Pqw

