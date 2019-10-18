Justforex_nb_campaign

Business FG to Nigerians: No plan to remove fuel subsidy – Newtelegraph

#1
A midst apprehension in the country, the Federal Government has assured that there will be no removal of fuel subsidy by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, who disclosed this yesterday at a budget defence session with the joint committee of the …

naija.JPG

Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2oHRqMY

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[30]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top