Can Obama be trusted? By Femi Fani-Kayode



The destabilisation of north Africa and the opening of the door for Islamic insurgents in the north African Arab Sahel states and the west African sub-region.These are just some of Obama’s disastrous legacies and sadly the mistakes he has made in his foreign policy in north Africa particularly impacts on us directly in Nigeria and in west Africa. Let me give you just one example of that. Had it not been for the fall-out of the mess in Libya and the brutal way in which Muammar Ghadaffi, the Libyan leader, was murdered in cold blood one year ago, his Taureg friends and allies in north Africa would not have been inspired and driven to take over northern Mali and create a Taliban-style Islamic fundamentalist state there and northern Nigeria would not have been flooded with jihadist foot-soldiers and all manner of sophisticated arms and bombing devices for usage by Boko Haram