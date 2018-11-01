Metro Folorunsho Alakija Plunges N60bn for West Africa’s Most-Expensive Tower – Olisa.tv

#1
LIB is reporting that Folorunsho Alakija is building the most expensive tower in all of West Africa and it will be called Famfa Tower.

According to the blogger, the building of this expensive architectural marvel has already started on Alfred Rewane Road in the high-profile area of Ikoyi in Lagos, …



Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2SE0Lj1

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[51]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Place your Ad here for NGN12,000.00 per Week!
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top