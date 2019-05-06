Pretoria – Four people died when two cars collided and one caught alight in Pretoria on Sunday afternoon, paramedics said.
Netcare 911 paramedics responded just before 3pm to reports of a serious crash on Soutpansberg Road in Rietfontein, Pretoria, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said. …
