Business Fuel price hike: JAF, others to commence nationwide protests Sept 16 – New Telegraph

Fuel price hike: JAF, others to commence nationwide protests Sept 16 - New Telegraph

The Joint Action Front (JAF) yesterday urged Nigerians to brace up for mass actions to protest the latest hike in prices of fuel, electricity tariffs and Value Added Tax (VAT). The labour movement said it would commence a nationwide protest to reject the hike on Wednesday, September 16, and demand…
