Entertainment Gabrielle Union reportedly fired from America's Got Talent for speaking out against Racism, Sexism and more – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
American actress, Gabrielle Union-Wade has reportedly been fired from ‘America’s Got Talent.’

According to reports from LoveBScott, the 47-year-old actress who used to be a judge on the show was fired for speaking up about ‘problematic’ situations, including racism, sexism, and many more. .....

union.JPG

via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/33iKAvw

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[72]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top