American actress, Gabrielle Union-Wade has reportedly been fired from ‘America’s Got Talent.’
According to reports from LoveBScott, the 47-year-old actress who used to be a judge on the show was fired for speaking up about ‘problematic’ situations, including racism, sexism, and many more. .....
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/33iKAvw
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
According to reports from LoveBScott, the 47-year-old actress who used to be a judge on the show was fired for speaking up about ‘problematic’ situations, including racism, sexism, and many more. .....
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/33iKAvw
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[72]