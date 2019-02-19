Entertainment Gbenro and Osas: Ladies please don’t marry down – Shade Ladipo – Laila’s Blog

#1
Media personality Shade Ladipo has advised women not to marry men who are less successful than they are.

She said this in reaction to the current marital crisis rocking celebrity couple Gbenro and Osas Ajibade’s marriage....



via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2Ik4ktr

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[69]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top