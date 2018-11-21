Former President Goodluck Jonathan has revealed how he was advised against accepting defeat in the 2015 presidential election.
Jonathan also declared that the election was marred with some irregularities, including the difficulty he faced before he could vote in his native Otuoke, Bayelsa State home. The ex-president said he …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2TwS4Hn
Get More Nigeria Political News
Jonathan also declared that the election was marred with some irregularities, including the difficulty he faced before he could vote in his native Otuoke, Bayelsa State home. The ex-president said he …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2TwS4Hn
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[46]