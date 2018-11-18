On Tuesday, November 20, 2018, the Face of Democracy in Africa, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, will be 61 years old.
On that same day, he will be presenting his brilliant book, My Transition Hours, to the public. Finally, through that book, the world will get to see the man …
Read more via The Trent – https://ift.tt/2qTJkyc
Get More Nigeria Political News
On that same day, he will be presenting his brilliant book, My Transition Hours, to the public. Finally, through that book, the world will get to see the man …
Read more via The Trent – https://ift.tt/2qTJkyc
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[22]