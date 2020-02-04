Politics Jonathan: Military might can’t guarantee world peace – Newtelegraph

Former President Goodluck Jonathan said yesterday that the peace the world needs cannot be guaranteed through intimidating armoury and sophisticated nuclear sites, but in human hearts.

Jonathan, at World Summit on Peace, Security and Human Development in Seoul, South Korea, regretted that insecurity, insurgency and terrorism has continued …

