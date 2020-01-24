World George Soros says President Trump is conspiring with Facebook to get reelected – Business Insider

Billionaire George Soros — well-known for his sizable donations to liberal political causes — said Thursday that he believes that Facebook and President Donald Trump are conspiring ahead of this year’s presidential election.

"Facebook will work together to re-elect Trump, and Trump will work to protect Facebook," he said, …

Read more via Business Insider – https://ift.tt/2RjIyZh

