Business Glo claims 4G LTE service availability in 36 states – NaijaBizCom.Com

Telecommunications firm, Globacom, has claimed the availability of its 4G LTE services in the 36 states of the federation.

Besides, Globacom said the service is also available in over 200 tertiary institutions, thus confirming it as the network with the widest LTE coverage in the country. Globacom, which is …



