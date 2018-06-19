eHealth4everyone is a leading digital health social enterprise dedicated to making the world healthier. We are a new kind of mission-driven organization with services, expertise and products focused on making the business of healthcare delivery work for everyone, through technology-enabled optimizations. We believe that if health is a right, proven digital health solutions and expertise such as ours should not be a privilege.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Finance & Admin Officer
Location: Abuja
Job Details
- We seek an enthusiastic Finance or Accounting graduate interested in pursuing a long-term career in Finance and Accounting to join our team.
For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2ylkON1 – www.justjobsng.com
Last edited by a moderator: Jun 19, 2018 at 12:48 PM