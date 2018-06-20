Submit Post Advertise

Graduate Trainee at FBN General Insurance Limited

    FBN General Insurance Limited is a Limited Liability Company licensed to transact General Insurance businesses in Nigeria.
    The Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of FBNInsurance Limited and provides coverage to both individuals and corporate clients. The products offered by the Company help customers enjoy the peace of mind that comes from managing the risks of everyday life. With us, customers can protect what matters to them. One of our primary objectives is to help people, businesses and communities get back on their feet when the unexpected happens. It is therefore our responsibility to make sure that we are there for our customers both today and in the future.

    We invite applications from suitably qualified candidates for the:

    Job Position: Graduate Trainee Programme 2018

    Job Location    : Nigeria

    For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2JZNQmt – Jobgurus Services

