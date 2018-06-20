Submit Post Advertise

Vacancy Graduate Trainee Recruitment at Stanex Consulting, Lagos - Joblist Nigeria

Discussion in 'Nigeria Jobs and Vacancies Links' started by auntyzenya, Jun 20, 2018 at 11:12 AM. Views count: 41

  1. auntyzenya

    auntyzenya Member

    Stanex Consulting delivers niche services and specialised best practice interventions for World Class Excellence, Business Transformation, Performance Management, Capability Development and Information Technology. Our Corporate Performance and Improvement Framework is built on the promise for excellency in corporate performance through transformation, innovation, performance improvement and continuous improvement.

    We are recruiting to fill the position below:

    Job Title: Graduate Trainee
    Location: Lagos

    Minimum Qualification Requirement
    • Minimum of an OND qualification from a reputable higher institution
    For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2K4PKFQ

    auntyzenya, Jun 20, 2018 at 11:12 AM
    Comments