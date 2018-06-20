Stanex Consulting delivers niche services and specialised best practice interventions for World Class Excellence, Business Transformation, Performance Management, Capability Development and Information Technology. Our Corporate Performance and Improvement Framework is built on the promise for excellency in corporate performance through transformation, innovation, performance improvement and continuous improvement.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Graduate Trainee
Location: Lagos
Minimum Qualification Requirement
- Minimum of an OND qualification from a reputable higher institution
For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2K4PKFQ – Joblistnigeria.com
