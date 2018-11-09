Guinness Nigeria Plc, has approved a dividend of N4.03 billion, translating to a payout of N1.84 per share to shareholders for the financial year ended, June 30, 2018.
This was against the 64 kobo paid to shareholders for the 2017 business year, representing an increase of 187.5 per cent.The …
Read more via NaijaBizCom.Com – https://ift.tt/2qEDuAl
Get more: Nigeria Business News
This was against the 64 kobo paid to shareholders for the 2017 business year, representing an increase of 187.5 per cent.The …
Read more via NaijaBizCom.Com – https://ift.tt/2qEDuAl
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[49]