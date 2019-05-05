Abdullahi Jijji, the security guard of Attahiru Bafarawa, former Governor of Sokoto State, has been shot dead by gunmen who stormed the former Governor’s residence. The gunmen also kidnapped Abdulrasheed Sa’idu, the 16-year-old cousin of the former Governor during the attack, which happened at Bafarawa in Isa Local …
