Multiple award winning Nigerian Pop star, David Adeleke a.k.a Davido, turned 28 today, November 21, 2015. Davido is a rare being.
The history of Nigerian music industry will never be complete without the mention of his name as he has achieved, unlocked many …
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2OVdUkt
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The history of Nigerian music industry will never be complete without the mention of his name as he has achieved, unlocked many …
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2OVdUkt
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[51]