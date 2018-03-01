Submit Post Advertise

Metro Hate speech offenders to die by hanging in Senate’s new bill

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by kemi, Mar 1, 2018

    Any person found guilty of any form of hate speech that results in the death of another person shall die by hanging upon conviction, reads a new bill by the Senate.

    According to Guardian, the bill, which reflects the growing concern over the spate of violence in the nation, was sponsored by the spokesman of the upper chamber, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (APC, Niger).


    It also seeks the establishment of an ‘Independent National Commission for Hate Speeches’, which shall enforce hate speech laws across the country, ensure the elimination of the menace and advise the FG.
     
