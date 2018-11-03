Sports HENRY NWOSU: I disappointed many female admirers bec ause of my love for football – Newtelegraph

#1
Henry Nwosu was the youngest member of Nigeria’s first African Nations Cup triumph at home in 1980.

In this interview with LUKMAN OLOGUNRO, the retired midfielder bared his mind on sundry issues relating to Nigerian football...



read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2Jzvn0R

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[57]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top