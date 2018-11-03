Henry Nwosu was the youngest member of Nigeria’s first African Nations Cup triumph at home in 1980.
In this interview with LUKMAN OLOGUNRO, the retired midfielder bared his mind on sundry issues relating to Nigerian football...
read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2Jzvn0R
Get More Nigeria Sports News
In this interview with LUKMAN OLOGUNRO, the retired midfielder bared his mind on sundry issues relating to Nigerian football...
read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2Jzvn0R
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[57]