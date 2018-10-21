Entertainment How Seun Egbegbe Lives Big In Prison – P.M.EXPRESS

#1
Controversial Lagos socialite and movie marketer, Seun Egbegbe, is reportedly living large behind bars.

The highly celebrated figure among Yoruba movie people, made news headlines in every medium after he allegedly stole some pieces of iPhone at the popular Computer Village in Ikeja, Lagos.....



via P.M.EXPRESS – https://ift.tt/2NSO1Ba

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[73]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top