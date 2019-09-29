A former spokesperson for late President Umaru Yar’Adua, Olusegun Adeniyi, has said that pro-democracy campaigner and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, predicted long ago that the Department of State Services would not obey the court order for his release.
In a tweet, Adeniyi …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2myotlw
Get More Nigeria Political News
In a tweet, Adeniyi …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2myotlw
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[36]