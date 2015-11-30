How to Retrieve Your BVN Free of Charge

If you own a Nigerian Bank account, you most certainly know how important your Bank Verification Number (BVN) is.



The BVN is almost as important as your account number as you can no longer carry out certain transactions without it. Just in case you've forgotten yours', it can easily be retrieved by following the step below.

Dial *565*0# on your mobile phone to retrieve your BVN .

Please note: The mobile number must be the number used to enroll for your BVN. This retrieval method is only available to Airtel, Etisalat and MTN subscribers.
 
What are the options for glo customers
 
the sim card dat i use to registered is lost , can i get it back when i buy another sim card
 
I have misplaced the sim card that I used in registering my bvn, so what can I do
 

