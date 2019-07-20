It was the 29th birthday of Nigerian music superstar, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known as Wizkid, on Tuesday and Saturday Telegraph can reveal that the singer performed into his birthday on that day.
Born in 1990, July 16th every year is the birthday of the Starboy Entertainment boss and he …
via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2Y48fgm
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Born in 1990, July 16th every year is the birthday of the Starboy Entertainment boss and he …
via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2Y48fgm
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[33]