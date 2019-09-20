Politics Human Rights Abuses: Mind your business, Presidency tells U.S. UK, EU- Premium Times

A Nigerian presidential spokesperson on Wednesday warned the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union to stop interfering in Nigeria’s affairs, especially on the issue of human rights abuses.

This warning was issued by Femi Adesina, spokesperson to President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday while reacting to reports from the EU, UK and the U.S. that Nigeria has a high record of human rights abuses.


