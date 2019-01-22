There was commotion this evening in Kura local government area of Kano state after a Hyena was spotted roaming the streets. The carnivoran mammal which was captured by some of the brave residents, was tied up after hours of struggle on the road.
Frightened residents gathered in their numbers to …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2Msfb2Y
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Frightened residents gathered in their numbers to …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2Msfb2Y
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[116]