Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano, says he has received a letter asking him to dethrone Muhammad Sanusi II, emir of Kano, if he fails to submit to the state’s authority.
In a statement on Thursday, Abba Anwar, spokesman of the governor, said 35 civil society organisations (CSOs) wrote to the governor over their concerns on the face-off between the government and the emir.
