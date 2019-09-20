Politics I’ve been asked to dethrone Sanusi, says Ganduje - The cable

Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano, says he has received a letter asking him to dethrone Muhammad Sanusi II, emir of Kano, if he fails to submit to the state’s authority.

In a statement on Thursday, Abba Anwar, spokesman of the governor, said 35 civil society organisations (CSOs) wrote to the governor over their concerns on the face-off between the government and the emir.


