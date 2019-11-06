The governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, November 6, announced the dropping of ‘his excellency’ from his title asking that henceforth, Nigerians should now address him as Mr Governor.
Sanwo-Olu said he came to the decision after reviewing the situation and how the name has made governors …
