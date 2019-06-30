advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Entertainment I Didn’t Believe Don Jazzy, D’banj Would Blow – Shady Blue – Leadership Newspaper

#1
Shady Blue whose real name is Folashade Aboderin is a jazz singer based in the UK. The singer was the only female singer among the JJC & 419 Squad.

The singer has a new sound and has released songs for the Nigerian audience. She speaks with SAMUEL ABULUDE on her …

don.JPG

via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2KR6H7h

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top