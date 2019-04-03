The defeated former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio has boasted that he will reclaim his mandate through the Appeal Court. Information made available to our reporters say Akpabio is using fake photographs purported to represent the imaginary violent situation in …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2uHsynN
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2uHsynN
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[26]