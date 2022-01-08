I won't bury my son even if it takes 30 years- Sylvester Oromoni's dad says as he continues to demand justice
Sylvester Oromoni, the father of Dowen College student, late Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, has vowed not to bury his son even if takes him 30 years until his son gets justice. Oromoni&n
www.lindaikejisblog.com
I won't bury my son even if it takes 30 years- Sylvester Oromoni's dad says as he continues to demand justice
Sylvester Oromoni, the father of Dowen College student, late Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, has vowed not to bury his son even if takes him 30 years until his son gets justice. Oromoni&n
www.lindaikejisblog.com