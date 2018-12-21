Metro INFOGRAPHIC: Debt servicing surpasses infrastructure spending in 2019 budget – TheCable

The amount allocated by the federal government for debt servicing is higher than the projected capital expenditure spending.

An analysis of the budget figures by TheCable also showed that recurrent expenditure has also almost doubled since 2016. In the proposed 2019 budget, N2.140 trillion was budgeted for debt servicing …



