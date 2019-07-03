advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Inside Nigeria's kidnap crisis – BBC News

Nigeria is in the grip of a kidnapping epidemic. Thousands of people have been taken, millions of dollars in ransoms paid.

What began as a protest against the unequal distribution of oil wealth has now become a major security threat to Nigerians at all levels of society.....

police.JPG

