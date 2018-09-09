Instagram has added personalized emoji shortcuts to its app, placing your most used emoji above your keyboard when you begin to comment on a post.
The new feature was widely rolled out on Thursday, but it has been in public testing since May on both Android and iOS. …
Read more via The Verge – https://ift.tt/2NrUGq6
Get more World News
The new feature was widely rolled out on Thursday, but it has been in public testing since May on both Android and iOS. …
Read more via The Verge – https://ift.tt/2NrUGq6
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[43]