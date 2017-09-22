he Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has confirmed a post-humous promotion on the late Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Cyril Nwosu who was killed when suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) attacked and burnt the police post in Ariaria, Aba. The inspector general who paid a visit to Abia State to show solidarity with the state government over the recent crisis, said the crisis was a trial to all Nigerians, but that the country had come out stronger and appealed to all Nigerians to make the unity of Nigeria a priority. “Every part of Nigeria has its strength. If we try to harness this strength together, we are going to make this country far better than we are now,” he said. Responding, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu assured the police boss that the current peace in the state would be sustained.